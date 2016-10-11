The Progressive People's Party (PPP), says the disqualification of its flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom, from the upcoming presidential election is illegal, and that the party will do everything possible to ensure he contests the race.

A Policy Adviser to the party, Kofi Asamoah Siaw, in an interview on Eyewitness News, said the EC did not follow due procedure in disqualifying its candidate, alongside twelve others.

He said, “it is not possible that Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will not participate in the 2016 presidential elections. The basis for the rejection or disqualification announced by Madam Charlotte Osei is not grounded in law. I think that the EC should avoid this embarrassment it is causing itself by going back to correct the mistakes that has been occasioned,” he said.

He contested that, the EC did not comply with the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 94, because it failed to contact the candidates to inform them about the errors and allow them time to make the necessary changes on their forms.

“This anomaly should have been brought to our attention on Friday [October 7], when we submitted the forms and that day was supposed to be the deadline. If the EC didn't have the capacity to do that due diligence within that two-day period, they cannot put the expiration of the nomination and announce that today we have discovered mistakes and therefore today we are proceeding to disqualify you, it is not based on law and they will not succeed in this path they have taken,” he noted.

He indicated that, the PPP was ready to make any necessary amendment if it was given the opportunity to do so.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission said the PPP's flagbearer was disqualified because the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

The commission said, one of his subscribers endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form, raising questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

But in a brief media address on Monday, Chairman of the Progressive People's Party, Dr. Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, said attempts by party officials to seek clarity on the disqualification of its candidate had proven futile, as the EC's offices were closed at the time of their visit not long after they heard of Dr. Nduom's disqualification in the media.

He however called on party supporters to remain calm while the leadership of the party “tries to get to the bottom of the matter.”

He added that, the party is yet to receive an official communication from the EC concerning its flagbearer's disqualification.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana