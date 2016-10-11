Ghana Medical Association: Cardiovascular diseases at alarming levels

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) have reached alarming levels in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

In a communiqué issued and read by its President, DCOP Dr. Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, at the end of the 58th Annual General Conference of the Association, the GMA called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to nip the situation in the bud.

“It is the hope of the Ghana Medical Association that a lot more resources would be made available for non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases to reduce the burden and associated complications. This is the way to reduce the incidence and impact of this raging epidemic." said the communiqué released at Ho, where the annual conference was held from the October 4 to 9, 2016,

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 17.5million people died from Cardiovascular Diseases in 2012 consisting of 31% of all global deaths with over three-quarters of all CVD deaths occurring in low and middle-income countries.

The GMA communiqué of stressed further that "today, Cardiovascular Disease is the number- one cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa in adults over the age of 30."

The GMA also called for a behavioral change in diet and physical activity to prevent diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, rising obesity and abnormal cholesterol levels, which are the commonest of the CVDs in Ghana and sub-Saharan African.

Conditions of service

Also in the communiqué, the GMA called for a holistic implementation of the recently signed negotiated conditions of service between the GMA and government to forestall labor agitation of Medical doctors and dentists in the public sector.

The GMA said the implementation process has been plagued by numerous outstanding issues at both institutional and ministerial levels.

Benefits for administrative positions such as Medical Superintendents and Directors are still pending as a result.

Conversion difference and pensions

GMA is also drawing attention to issues of conversion difference that are unresolved since November 2011.

The Association also called for the urgent transfer of Tier 2 funds to the Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme as duly formed and registered by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority(NPRA) to guarantee comfortable pension for members.

Intra-facility relationship

The Association has also called for the immediate resolution of roles impasse between Laboratory Physicians and Biomedical Scientists in the various facilities by ensuring that the National Laboratory Policy is fair to all parties.

The GMA also used the opportunity to remind all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Health, not to renege on its obligation to ensure that post- graduate training of members are paid by the employer.

The Association cautioned stakeholders in the political front to keep the peace in the country and ensure transparency and fairness throughout the processes leading the December election and beyond.