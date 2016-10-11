Goosen named best Top 14 player

Paris (AFP) - Versatile South African Johan Goosen was named by his peers as the best player in the Top 14 for the 2015-16 season at an annual prize-giving ceremony for the French rugby championship on Monday.

The Racing 92 man, who can operate at full-back, centre and fly-half, beat out the New Zealand star and team-mate Dan Carter and the Fijian Josua Tuisova of Toulon to take the honour at the "Nuit De Rugby" (Night of Rugby).

"I wasn't expecting it. When I look at the other names... Dan... no need to say anything more," said Goosen, 24. "And as for Josua, he had a great season, so I take this award with great humility."

Racing, who won the Top 14 last season, also took the award for best coaching team for Laurent Travers, Laurent Labit and Ronan O'Gara.