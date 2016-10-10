GOIL adjudged Petroleum Company of the year

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has been adjudged by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) as the Petroleum Company of the year.

The decision was taken at the 2016 Performance Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli, GOIL Managing Director, who is also known as Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi in the Volta Region, was also adjudged Marketing Man of the Year.

GOIL remains one of the forerunners in the petroleum industry in general. Currently there are more than 82 registered oil marketing companies actively competing in the market.

Mr Akorli told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that GOIL's target to dominate the downstream oil industry is on cause to ensure that Ghanaian oil marketing companies took control of the industry.

He said the award is a recognition of the broad mechanism, GOIL has set up a GOENERGY Company Limited, which is a Bulk Oil Distribution Company (BDC) with the objective of ensuring availability and stability of fuel supply in the country.

He said the award which he dedicated to Board, Staff and Management would boost the morale of GOIL, through its BDC-GOENERGY in collaboration with Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), to ensure improvement of fuel supply in the country.

Mr Akorli said: 'We are focused on the vision to be a world-class provider of goods and services in the petroleum and other areas of the energy industry as our geographical spread places us first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products whilst our networks enable GOIL products to reach virtually all parts of the country.

'GOIL remains one of the forerunners in the state-owned enterprises sector and the petroleum industry in general.'

Other initiatives include achieving International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2008 Certification which ensured the strengthening of GOIL's internal control structures to guard its assets; and construction of a fuel storage tank farm at Sekondi Naval Base to boost the bunkering business.

Mr Akorli said as part of the broader measures to ensure dominance in the downstream oil industry, GOIL was strictly enforcing a national policy of maintenance of high standards at the forecourt of its 204 stations across the country.

He said other measures included marketing of quality petroleum and other energy products and services in all its branches in an ethical, healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

He said GOIL has the largest retail network across the country with numerous consumer outlets throughout Ghana.

The consumer outlets include companies, schools, hospitals, factories, hotels, banks and major parastatals.

In addition, there are a number of other retail outlets established to market premix fuel and kerosene to rural areas. LP Gas filling plants have also been installed at some of the filling and service stations and at other locations in the country.

Mr Akorli said GOIL's main mandate continue to focus on marketing quality petroleum and other energy products and services in all its branches in an ethical, healthy, safe, environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

He said GOIL would continue to produce and manufacture goods or provide services, which enhance or support the marketing, distribution and sale of the company's products and services.

He the company depends largely on gaining in-depth knowledge of customer needs and with a work team of professionally trained, high quality, motivated workforce, working as a team in an environment, which recognises and rewards performance, innovation and creativity, and provides for personal growth and development

Mr Akorli said the double award would spur GOIL on to continue to work to sustain growth in earnings in real terms, through a highly ethical, safe, environmentally friendly and socially responsible business practices whilst focusing on newest technologies.

The Company's profile indicates that GOIL was incorporated as a private limited liability company on June 14, 1960 as AGIP Ghana Company Limited with the objective of marketing petroleum products and related products particularly fuels, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), lubricants, bitumen, and speciality products in Ghana.

The shareholders were AGIP SPA of Italy and SNAM S.P.A. On December 16, 1968, SNAM S.P.A. transferred its 10 per cent shareholding representing 95,000 shares to Hydrocarbons International Holdings of Zurich, Switzerland.

The Government in 1974 acquired the shares of AGIP SPA and Hydrocarbons International Holdings in AGIP Ghana Company Limited and by a special resolution in 1976 changed the name of the company to Ghana Oil Company Limited.

By a shareholders' resolution passed on August 1, 2007 the company adopted new regulations and was converted into a public company.

From 2010 - 2012 the Company underwent a transformation process aimed at changing its logo, station outlook, and most importantly the corporate culture which was dubbed 'Good Energy comes with a Smile'.

The launching of the New GOIL took place on May 18, 2012.

The Company has maintained its market leadership in gasoline and bunkering since 2002 and has respectable positions in all other products marketed by it.

It is aggressively penetrating the aviation market and hope to become a major competitor in local airlines with aviation fuel.

