EC disqualifies Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) said it was unable to accept Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, National Democratic Party (NDP) nomination.

This was because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, EC Chairman has stated in Accra that the Commission noticed that one subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter and illegally registered twice and so is the exclusion list of multiple voters.

Details are: Salifu Abdulai, District: Nanumba South, Voter ID no: 6617004814 (28.3.2012); Voter ID no: 2126900022 (04.8.2014).

The Commission said key criteria for presidential candidates: Forms must be signed by candidate; Forms must be signed by two registered voters in every district (432 valid endorsements required).

One voter cannot endorse more than one presidential candidate; Vice President nominee must be named and must meet constitutional requirements for the office of Vice President.

Properly filled forms must be delivered to the Returning Officer on or before the date appointed for receipt of nominations and forms should be submitted in quadruplicates.

The forms should include properly attested statutory declarations stating that candidate has provided accurate details to the Commission, has met all the requirements and is qualified for the office of President.

Other criteria are that four pictures in accordance with dimensions and specifications in the law; Payment of filing fees as determined by the Commission.

The Commission may disqualify a candidate if one of these requirements is not met.

The nomination form is not properly signed by the candidate; the statutory declaration is not properly executed; filing fees not presented in requested mode or amount.

Others are: Less than two registered voters per district sign the nomination forms; the nomination forms are not properly signed by all the subscribing voters; and the candidate or the designated vice president nominee does not meet the legal requirements of the nominated office.

Prior to the close of nominations on the September 29 and September 30 September, candidates whose nomination forms had obvious errors and who submitted early enough, were called by the officers of the Commission and given the opportunity to correct obvious errors or omissions on their nomination forms.

The Commission said the Law permits such corrections only within the nomination period hence our earlier call on candidates to submit as early as possible.

Following the receipt of nomination forms last week, and the payment of filing fees earlier today, the EC is now in a position to announce candidates whose nominations have been accepted by the Commission having met the requirements.

