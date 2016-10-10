EC disqualifies Dr Nduom of the PPP

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) said it was unable to accept Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Progressive People's Party (PPP) nomination because the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, EC Chairman stated in Accra that the Commission noticed one subscriber Richard Aseda ('Asida' on the Voters' Register), with Voter ID no 7812003957) endorsed the forms in two different districts (pages 21 and 39 of Dr Nduom's nomination form).

The EC said the subscriber was found to be on the Voter's Register in one district thereby disqualifying his second subscription and reducing the total number of subscribers to below the minimum required by the Law.

The Commission said the same subscriber (Richard Aseda ('Asida') endorsed Dr Nduom's form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form. This according to the EC raises questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

'We will refer the matter of the possible forgery of the signature(s) to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution in line with the following sections of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)'.

GNA