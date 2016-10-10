EC okays John Mahama, Nana Addo, Greenstreet and Yeboah

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Oct 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday Okayed the candidature of three political parties' presidential aspirants and an independent aspirant to contest the December 7, general election.

They include incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the EC Chairperson, speaking at press briefing in Accra, following the receipt of filing fees, said statutes regulating the filing of nominations for Presidential Elections is the 1992 Constitution, Public Elections Regulations 2016 (CI 94), Representation of People's Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 284) and the Presidential Elections Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 285).

She said the criteria for the approval of presidential candidates include nomination papers being signed by the candidate and the forms must be signed by two registered voters in every administrative district - thus 432 valid endorsements required.

She mentioned that one voter cannot endorse more than one presidential candidate and Vice Presidential Nominee must be named and must meet the constitutional requirements for the office of Vice President.

She said the Commission had disqualified the candidature of 13 presidential aspirants for their inability to meet the requirements of the law.

They include former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, National Democratic Party (NDP); Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, Progressive People's Party (PPP); Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and Mr Hassan Ayariga, All People's Congress (APC).

The rest are Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng, United Front Party (UFP), Dr Edward N. Mahama, People's National Convention (PNC) and Mr Kofi Akpalo, Independent People's Party (IPP).

Others are Mr Kwabena Adjei, Reformed Patriotic Democrat (RPD); Mr Kwasi Addai Odike, United People's Party (UPP), Dr Henry Lartey, Great Consolidate Popular Party (GCPP), Mr Thomas Nii Arko Ward-Brew, Democratic People's Party (DPP), Warrant Officer (WO) Class One Richard Nison Tetteh, United Development System (UDS) and an independent aspirant Mr Asiedu K. Walker.

For the case of Mr Odike, Mrs Osei explained since there was intra-party wrangling over his candidature and the case was pending before court, it was difficult for the EC to accept his candidature.

However, she gave him up to October 24 to resolve the intra-party wrangling and get back to the Commission for consideration.

As for both WO1 Tetteh and Mr Ward-Brew, aside not meeting some of the statutory legal requirements, they also failed to pay their filing fees of GHâ‚µ 50,000.00.

