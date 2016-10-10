EC disqualifies Dr Mahama of PNC

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) said it was unable to accept Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) nomination form as many subscribers did not properly sign his filing document.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, EC Chairman stated in Accra that the Commission noticed that

thumbprints, signatures or marks were omitted all together on some of the pages - 16, 24, and 28 of the nomination forms.

The Commission also observed that two subscribers to Dr Mahama's nominations also subscribed for another Presidential Candidate - Abaako Issifu, Voter ID Number 2988006876 with Polling Station Code J110202; and Abudu Ayuba with Voter ID Number 6303005554 with Polling Station Code H200201.

The EC also observed that signatures of both voters are different on the two nomination forms. 'This raises questions as to the legitimacy of those signatures.

'We will refer the matter of the possible forgeries of these sigantures to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution in line with the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29),' Mrs Osei explained.

The Commission said for a large majority of subscribers to the Dr Mahama's nomination, the signature portion was ticked rather than subscribed with a signature, thumbprint or mark.

The Commission said a mark in law is 'an X made by a person who is illiterate or too weak to sign his/her full name. According to the Free Law Dictionary, On the rare occasion that this occurs, the 'X' should be within or next to2`1 a notation' indicating the person's name or formally witnessed by another person to make the mark valid.

Accordingly, the Commission is unable to accept mere ticks, which have not been properly, witnessed as legitimate marks made by voters subscribing to Dr. Mahama's forms.

In conclusion, Dr. Mahama does not have the requisite number of subscribers required under Regulation 7(2) (b) of CI 94 and his nomination cannot therefore be accepted.

