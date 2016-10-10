EC disqualifies Dr Ayariga of APC

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) said it was unable to accept Dr Hassan Ayariga, All Peoples Congress (APC) nominations as he failed to provide evidence on his statutory declaration.

This was in regard to his hometown or residence in the constituency as per the legal requirements.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, EC Chairman stated in Accra that the Commission noticed that two subscribers to Dr Ayariga's nominations also subscribed for another Presidential candidate.

'This is in breach of Regulation 7 (4) of CI 94. The implication is that the two subscribers are disqualified and therefore, Dr Ayariga does not have the requisite number of subscribers under Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

'Abaaka Issifu Voter ID Number 2988006876 with Polling Station Code J110202; Abdudu Ayuba with Voter ID Number 6303005554 with Polling Station Code H200201'.

The EC said in addition the signatures of both voters are different on the two nomination forms. This raises questions as to the legitimacy of those signatures.

'We will refer the matter of the possible forgeries of these signatures to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution in line with sections of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29),' Mrs Osei stated.

GNA