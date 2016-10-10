Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
PPP News | 10 October 2016 23:00 CET

EC accepts filing fees of PPP parliamentary aspirants

By GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The Progressive People's Party (PPP) on Monday submitted the banker's draft for the filing fees of its 170 parliamentary aspirants for the December 7 general election to the Electoral Commission (EC).

This was after an Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction suit by the PPP that sought to stop the EC from collecting filing fees from nominees for the 2016 general election.

In all the EC has so far received 13 presidential nominees of political parties and two independent candidates' submitted their bank's draft for their filing fees.

It would be recalled that during the two-day filing of nominations the EC Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei declined to accept the filing fees of 16 of the presidential aspirants owing to the injunction filed by the PPP.

She however, took that of the PPP, questioning the Party's National Chairman Dr Nii Allottey Brew-Hammond why they filed an injunction at the court against the filing fees and at the same time making the payment.

Mr Murtala Mohammed, National Secretary of PPP told the Ghana News Agency that the Party is a law abiding party and that they were at the Commission to make payment for their 170 Parliamentary aspirants.

GNA

PPP News

By: osei kwabena
