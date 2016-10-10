Brong-Ahafo Chapter of Human Resource Practitioners Association inaugurated

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Oct. 10, GNA - Mr Eric Tukuu, the Acting President of the Brong-Ahafo Chapter of the Association of Human Resource Management in Health, has called on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to undertake job re-evaluation for practitioners.

He expressed confidence that the re-evaluation exercise would correct all anomalies identified with the implementation of the Single Spine and Salary Structure (SSSS).

Mr Tukuu underlined the need for the Commission to use proper job analysts and set-up a committee of professionals that understand the work impact of the human resource practitioners in the health service to do the review exercise.

The Acting President made the call at the inauguration of the Chapter, which has a total membership 60 practitioners in Sunyani.

Mr Tukuu noted that the work of human resource practitioners is very exacting, but practitioners in the public health sector are virtually ignored in the payment of market premium under the SSSS.

He said for practitioners under the SSSS working conditions are very poor, hence the need to reverse the trend.

Mr Tukuu expressed optimism that with the bound of unity, the association would be able to unlock the productivity potentials in the healthcare system.

Mr Peter Obiri Yeboah, a Deputy Director the Ghana Health Service, asked the association to adhere to high professional standards.

