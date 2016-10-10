GMA closes nominations for Ghana Beverage Awards

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), has closed nominations for the awards in order to round up preparations for the big event in November.

GBA is Ghana's first industry awards instituted to celebrate the efforts of the beverage industry of Ghana.

A release issued in Accra, said the awards ceremony seeks to create a networking and marketing platform for industry players while encouraging best practices in the beverage industry.

Ghanaian beverage companies across the country have submitted their nomination forms to enter 15 award categories in this year's edition of GBA.

The award, which encompasses both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has been grouped into product specific categories and general categories.

The product specific categories include; spirit of the year, wine of the year, beer of the year and bitters of the year while the general categories include; product of the year, manufacturer of the year, innovative product of the year amongst others.

The Director of GMA, Mr. Edwin Amankwah said: 'The entries that we have received prove that beverage companies in Ghana have embraced GBA and we are looking forward to having a successful event.'

'We are particularly excited about the confidence beverage producers have in their brands as many of them have submitted entry forms for various categories.

'This is the kind of healthy competition we seek in the industry.

'Apart from beverage producers, we are looking to engage beverage consumers, distributors and the… public' he added.

GBA is set to take off in November this year and is expected to gather all the big names in the industry.

GMA would publish the full list of all nominees and their categories.

GNA