Wa-West MP promises peaceful electioneering

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Poyentanga, (UWR), Oct. 10, GNA - Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, a Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Wa West has promised to conduct peaceful electioneering based on issues.

'My campaign messages will be based purely on issues and I will use decent language devoid of insults to persuade voters to vote for the NDC in the forthcoming general election' Mr Chireh assured.

Mr. Chireh said this at his campaign launch at Poyentanga in the Wa-West District, at the weekend.

He said all public institutions including Community Based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds and basic schools in the constituency would be provided with potable water and electricity in the next four years if the NDC is retained in the 2016 elections.

He said for the next four years the area would be provided with small-scale dams and dugouts would be constructed to promote dry season farming and animal husbandry production to help enhance livelihoods.

Feasible studies had already been carried out on the sites of the dams and dugouts and people should brace up for the opportunities that the government would be providing them.

Mr Chireh announced that some of the communities which are not yet provided with electricity would also be connected to the national grid while roads in the constituency would also be worked on.

The Ga-Wechiau and Kandia -Gurungu roads in particular had been awarded on contract and work would start soon.

Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, Upper West Regional Minister, who graced the occasion, said the Region had always profited more infrastructure development under the NDC administration than the New Patriotic Party's government.

He mentioned the provision of health infrastructure, water facilities and extension of electricity to the rural communities as some of the development projects that the government had delivered to the people in the Region.

The Regional Minister however, admitted that the road sector had witnessed some challenges and government is working hard towards improving on the situation to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services.

He urged executives and supporters of the Party to marshal resources and energies and reach out to the length and breadth of the Region to campaign for votes to retain the NDC in power to bring more development to the region.

GNA