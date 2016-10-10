Black Women Honors & Empowerment Officially launch in Africa

(Lagos, Nigeria) - The 1st African Women Honors and Empowerment programme just held on Saturday in Nigeria's commercial city Lagos. The event focused on empowering women, networking and showcasing products of entrepreneurial women who are breaking boundaries in their various fields.

The Women Arising event which saw dozens of women participate had as its theme "The need for women empowerment in our society". With the organisation's global initiative to celebrate, showcase and empower women in several cities worldwide, the event had keynote speakers; Udia Umoette, representative from Wave Academy and Ronke Aderinoye, founder of Agrihub enlighten participants on the need for women to brave the world of entrepreneurship and dominate in their communities.

Leaders of the Island chapter of African Women Honors and Empowerment presented an award of scholarship to Ayim Catherine, currently the best behaved and most outstanding student in Aunty Ayo International School, Ikoyi. This covers the fees for her 2015/2016 West African Examination Council examinations. Ayim received the cheque with her father who was present to support his daughter. In June, leaders from the Island chapter led by the regional director, Bose Obaro paid a visit to the school where they inspired young girls, answered questions and gave out educational materials. The visit was significant for the chapter as it was their first commitment towards bringing out the best in every girl child.

Participants networked during the speed networking session which provided an opportunity for women to unite and discuss. Health and fitness instructor and creator of Shitsuke Fitness, Bimbo Bankole thrilled guests with exercise routines and the first 20 ladies to arrive got goodie bags. Vendors were on ground to showcase their products and services.

"It was quite exciting considering it was our first open house style event to the community. We were glad to have been able to impact the lives of women and it was humbling that we were able to make a difference in the life of Ayim Catherine. The aim of holding this event was to empower women and be empowered as well by learning from other women. We also acknowledged women making things happen in our environment. More than ever in this present age, all women need to support each other. We are looking forward to achieving greater things in the years ahead and also more successful events," says Elizabeth Okogun, district manager, African Women Honors and Empowerment, Island Chapter.

African Women Honors and Empowerment is part of the Black Women Honors and Empowerment organisation which is presently established in 30 cities worldwide. This is an initiative of the Diversity Advancement Network based in Canada within its World Women Empowerment Program. The Diversity advancement network has served the black community for years with many signature events and is now spreading its vision of inspiring women locally in Africa to cities across Nigeria. More information is on social media, blackwomenawards.com and blackcanadians.com