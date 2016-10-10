EC explains disqualification of presdiential candidates

The presidential ambitions of some 11 presidential candidates have been dashed as the Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected their nominations to contest the December 7 polls.

Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the criteria for filing as president.

She gave reasons for disqualifying all the candidates citing a failure to do due diligence when filing the nomination forms.

According to the Commissioner, some voters whose names she called out during a press conference on Monday, endorsed forms for different candidates in different regions, which she pointed out is an act that contradicts the laws governing elections in Ghana.

Some prominent names whose rejection has shocked many include Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) who contested for the same post in 2008 and 2012.

The aspiring candidate for the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling, who was also disqualified in 2012 was another casualty of Madam Charlotte Osei's axe.

Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Party (APC) who launched his manifesto last Thursday will not be on the ballot sheet come election day because his candidature was also rejected by the EC. He contested on the ticket of the People's National Convention (PNC) in 2012.

Other affected presidential aspirants are from the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), United Front Party (UFP), Independent People’s Party (IPP) and the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP).

Four presidential candidates who successfully scaled the Commission's vigorous checks are the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Mahama, Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and an independent candidate, Jacob Yeboah.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim