Mosquito is a stomach politician -Napo





From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Dr. Napo, has taken a swipe at the General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, describing him as nothing but a comic relief, and a perfect stomach politician.

Opoku Prempeh says the NDC scribe has added nothing, but jokes to Ghana politics, as well as self-aggrandisement since entering into politics.

According to the NPP Legislator, Mr Asiedu Nketiah overestimates his popularity and influence in the country’s political dispensation, stressing that he had contributed nothing significant to the country, as far as political development was concerned.

“What has he (Asiedu Nketiah) done, except to engage in jokes and comic relief, reducing serious matters to gutter politics. His days as MP, Minister, and General Secretary have been nothing short of political irrelevance,” Opoku Prempeh noted.

The Manhyia South MP, who was responding to a question posed to him about the NDC scribe’s constant jibe at the NPP during a “Meet Your MP” series held at Alabar to interact with his constituents, pointed out that Ghana will be a better country without Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and his NDC government, who have wasted precious time and opportunity to develop this country.

“Who is Asiedu Nketiah, and what is his contribution to the intellectual governance of this country?

“A person who has only mastered in mocking and insulting, including his own former President Rawlings who he insulted, he insulted Kufuor; in fact, he insults everybody who disagrees with him. Asiedu Nketiah is a perfection of a stomach politician,” he noted.

Dr. Napo further attacked the NDC administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama, for increasing the level of economic deprivation in the country, leading to many Ghanaians developing psychological trauma.

“It’s not surprising that the President and the NDC in their manifesto said they would build more psychiatric hospitals across the country; why does the President think the country needs more psychiatric hospitals; yes, it’s because his policies and programmes have brought untold hardships on many people, and so most of them have developed traumatic conditions,” he observed.

The NPP MP was of the view that what the country needs is for the government to develop the infrastructural base, build more standard hospitals at districts and not CHPS Compounds or asylums.

He further noted that the President Mahama-led administration had succeeded in distributing poverty amongst Ghanaians, asserting that the government’s claim it had increased the number of beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) is a clear indication that poverty has increased exponentially.

“The LEAP is supposed to help those who are hard off, the down, but under President Mahama, the number of people keeps expanding, very soon, all Ghanaians will be on LEAP, because the economic mismanagement is getting out of hand,” he emphasised

NPP MANIFESTO BRINGS HOPE

The Manhyia South MP, therefore, said IT WAS FOR THIS REASON THAT ALL GHANIANS SHOULD VOTE NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to relieve the country from abject poverty and deprivation.

According to him, the NPP Manifesto, which was launched over the weekend, presents hope and aspirations that many Ghanaians can trust and believe in to turn the fortunes of the country around.

He said, despite the ‘Richard Nixon-style hacking’ of the NPP manifesto to their surrogates in the APC and Hassan Ayariga, the biggest opposition party will deliver sound and vibrant policies that will transform the development of the country.

The ‘Meet Your MP’ series is a periodic programme organised by the MP to interact with the constituents, brief them on current happenings and his achievements in the past years as a Member of Parliament.





