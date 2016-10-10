Mahama has already won Dec 7 polls -Youth Organiser



From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi

The Tafo Constituency Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said President John Dramani Mahama has already won the December 7 presidential elections.

According to him, President Mahama and the NDC are going to set a record in Ghana, thereby winning elections for the third consecutive time.

In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, an optimistic Mr. Ahmed Suleman explained that President Mahama’s votes will appreciate, adding that his votes will not be less than 53%.

Mr. Suleman indicated that former President Rawlings and Kufuor's votes reduced from 52 to 50 per cent respectively, but Mr Mahama’s votes will shoot up to not less than 53%.

He declared: “We have been campaigning for the past six months; we are not sleeping.”

On the Tafo Constituency, Mr. Ahmed Suleman, who doubles as the Kumasi Metropolitan NDC Organiser, told this paper that although the Tafo Constituency is an NPP dominated area, the NDC is making steady incursions, noting that in 2008 and 2012, the Tafo NDC polled 10,000 and 15,000 votes respectively.

The Kumasi Metro NDC organiser, brimming with confidence, told The Chronicle that they intend to increase their tally to 30,000 votes for the parliamentary and presidential votes.

Responding to a question, Mr. Ahmed Suleman contended that the ruling NDC has impacted positively on the lives of Tafo residents with roads and other infrastructural development in areas such as Adabraka and Pankrono, which are aimed at improving the socio-economic standards of the constituents.

Reacting questions about the one million votes by the NDC in the stronghold of the NPP in the upcoming December polls, the Tafo NDC Constituency Organiser stated: “The one million votes is based on the 7,300 votes in 2012, which they garnered from the Ashanti Region.”

He noted: “If we should share the said figure among the constituencies in Ashanti, then the one million votes is achievable, and during the registration era, Ashanti Region alone saw 183,000, so we are hopeful to get our targeted one million votes.”

He defended the NDC that they are development-oriented movement, hence, they share the national cake equally, unlike the NPP.

Pix: Mr. Ahmed Suleman, NDC Youth Organiser

