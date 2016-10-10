Top GCB official benefited from uncollateralised loan

T



The Chronicle on-going investigations into operations of Ghana's leading commercial bank, the GCB has uncovered more rot at the state owned bank. The board of the GCB have been accused of granting huge loans to some clients of the bank without the appropriate collateral, which is contrary to the banking rules.

Latest information The Chronicle has received indicates that not only have these uncollateralized loans been granted, but some top officials of the bank have also benefitted from the actions of the board – a clear case of conflict of interest. Incontrovertible evidence available to The Chronicle has revealed that one of the clients who benefitted from the uncollateralized loan to the tune of GH¢34million allegedly supported Mr George Fuachie, head of Corporate at the GCB to acquire a shop at Mateheko, suburb of Afienya near Tema for his cement distribution business.

Checks at the Register General Department by The Chronicle revealed that George Fuachie's cement distribution company, Trellikon Limited was Incorporated on March 15, 2016 and Commenced Business in March 23, 2016. It has Francis Akornotey as Director/ Secretary and George Fuachie as Director and sole Shareholder.

The Chronicle further discovered that apart from allegedly assisting George Fuachie to acquire the expensive shop, the uncollateralised loan benefactor, who is one of the largest cement distribution outlets in Ghana and operates mainly in Kumasi went further to acquire Hyundai truck for George Fuachie to enable the easy distribution of GHACEM ce

ment by his company, Trellikon Limited.

The Hyundai Mighty truck , which was captured by our cameras parked in front of Trellikon Limited shop at Afienya is registered with registration number “AW 136 – 15” and chases number KMFGAI7EPV127941. Checks revealed that the truck was registered in Ashanti Region somewhere last year in the name of the Cement distribution company that took the uncollateralized loan.

Mr George Fuachie would not respond to The Chronicle enquiries when the Editor, Mr Emmanuel Akli tried to get his side of the story. Around 9:55 pm on Saturday, Mr Akli sent him this text message, “Good evening sir, please my name is Emmanuel Akli, Editor of The Chronicle. Please I am working on a story, and it has become necessary to contact you for your side of it. Please is it true that one of the GCB clients … Who took a loan from GCB with minimal collateral assisted you in acquiring a cement shop at Afienya? That he has also allegedly bought truck for you to facilitate the business? Please when was your company, Trellikon Limited of which you are the sole shareholder established? Could also tell me when (cement distribution company in Kumasi) loan was granted? I am sending you this text message because the ethics of my profession demand that I contact you for your side of the story. I hope you will respond promptly. Thanks sir and good night. “

The text message was sent to the two cellular phones of Mr George Fuachie but around 11:51 am on Sunday, he had not responded to the enquiry. This prompted the paper to send him another message this time through whatsapp. Though Mr Fuachie read the whatsapp message around 12:54 pm on Sunday, he had still not responded as at the time of going to press around 9pm on Sunday.

The Chronicle however gathered that both the National Security and the office of the Chief of Staff are probing into the scandal at the GCB. Already The Board Chairman of the bank, Mr. Daniel Owiredu has been accused of presiding over the credit committee that granted the huge uncollateralized loans to some customers of the bank. The board had already issued a press statement denying any wrongdoing. Mr Wiredu himself has also gone public denying any wrongdoing, but sources at the bank said the uncollateralized loans, which payment has become problematic is causing a great deal of discomfort to the bank.

