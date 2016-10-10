NDP to 'spill the beans' if Charlotte Osei does not rescind disqualification decision

The National Democratic Party (NDP) says it has given the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, 48 hours to rescind the decision of disqualifying its presidential candidate, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

The party's Communications Director, Owusu Bempah, told Joy News Monday, the party will 'spill the beans' about Charlotte Osei if she fails to abide by the ultimatum.

The warning follows stunning announcement by the EC that it had disqualified 13 presidential candidates including the NDP from contesting in the December 7 polls.

The Commission at a press conference explained it is unable to accept Mrs. Rawlings’ nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

It said "one subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter and illegally registered twice and so is on the Exclusion list of multiple voters"

The biggest shock however was the disqualification of Progressive People's Party (PPP) Presidential candidate, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, seen as the kingmaker in the general election.

The commission said One subscriber Richard Aseda (‘Asida’ on the Voters’ Register), with Voter ID no 7812003957) endorsed the forms in two different districts (pages 21 and 39).

His forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

The subscriber was found to be on the Voter’s Register in one district thereby disqualifying his second subscription and reducing the total number of subscribers to below the minimum required by the Law.

The same subscriber (Richard Aseda (‘Asida’) endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form. This raises questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

We will refer the matter of the possible forgery of the signature(s) to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution in line with the following sections of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29):

Section 211: Perjury

Section 248: making false declaration etc. for office or voting;

Section 251: Deceiving a public officer

Section 256: Corruption, Intimidation and personation in respect of election.

But shocked by the unprecedented move, the NDP, PPP say they are yet to be officially informed of the disqualification.

PPP General Secretary Murtala Mohammed said it was only fair for the EC to have given the party the right to be heard on the matter.

"We can suspect unfairness...this is a civil matter, you need to be fair", he expressed disappointment.

Mr Bempah said Charlotte Osei must bow her head in shame for doing the bidding of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He questioned the nationality of Charlotte Osei and fumed that the party will not allow "aliens to decide who our next president should be".

"We live to see" he fumed at the second disqualification of the NDP candidate whose forms were also rejected in the 2012 general elections.

General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) whose candidate Dr Edward Mahama was also disqualified revealed the party will challenge the EC's decision.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com