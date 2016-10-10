Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Greenstreet, Yeboah survive Charlotte Osei's axe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has accepted the nominations of four presidential candidates out of the 17 that applied to take part in the December 7 polls.

Addressing a news conference in Accra Monday, EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei announced presidential candidates of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and an independent candidate, Jacob Yeboah have successfully gone through the process.

She explained presidential candidates are expected to get 432 registered voters across the country to endorse their candidature and this must include two voters from every administrative district.

They are also to provide information about their running mates, submit a statutory declaration regarding their residential status and must duly fill the forms properly.

The directive also said;

"5. (1) A candidate for election as President shall be nominated on a separate nomination form in a manner determined by the Commission.

(2) The nomination form for each candidate in an election for President shall

(a) be signed by the candidate;

(b) be signed by not less than two persons who are registered voters in the area of authority of each district assembly;

(c) designate a person to serve as Vice President; and

(d) be delivered to the Commission on or before the day appointed as nomination day in relation to the election.

(3) The nomination form shall be in quadruplicate and shall be delivered personally by

(a) the presidential candidate, or

(b) the person who proposes or seconds the presidential candidate's nomination between the hours of nine in the morning and twelve noon and the hours of two and five in the afternoon on or before the nomination day.

(4) A person shall not nominate more than one candidate in a presidential election.

(5) The Chairman of the Commission shall be the returning officer for the purpose of the election of President."

The EC Chair was unequivocal that “The commission is obliged by the law to disqualify any candidate that failed to do due diligence in the filling of their forms."

Quoting sections of the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.94) which regulates the upcoming elections, Mrs Osei said the presidential candidates of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, and the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings have been disqualified for failing to pay due diligence to their nomination forms.

The rest include; Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), United Front Party (UFP), All People’s Congress (APC), and the Independent People’s Party (IPP).

The acceptance of the nominations of the NPP, NDC, CPP and Jacob Yeboah means they have satisfied one of the requirements to take part in the December 7 presidential election.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com