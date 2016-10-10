The All People's Congress (APC) led by Hassan Ayariga, has indicated that it will seek redress in court over their disqualification from the upcoming presidential elections.

The National Executive Committee of APC in a statement issued on Monday October 10, described the EC's reasons for its disqualification as “bogus”.

The statement signed by the General Secretary, Razak Kojo Opoku, also called on the party's supporters to remain calm as it works to contest its disqualification of its flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga.

“The National Executive Committee(NEC) of All People’s Congress (APC) wishes to encourage our successfully Filed Parliamentary Candidates and members of our great Party to remain Calm and resolute as the Party leadership seek to use the legal approach to address the disqualification of our Presidential Candidate,” the statement said.

The All People’s Congress’ (APC) aspirant, together with 12 other presidential aspirants, were disqualified from contesting in this year's presidential elections by the Electoral Commission for failing to meet the electoral requirement of filling their nomination forms.

The EC said it was unable to accept Dr. Ayariga's nomination because the candidate did not provide evidence on his statutory declaration as to his hometown or residence in the constituency as per the legal requirements.

It also stated that, two subscribers to Dr. Ayariga's nominations also subscribed for another presidential candidate, an act which is in breach of Regulation 7(4) of CI 94.

The EC also said the APC flagbearer's forms had forged signatures of other people on it, and hence will be referred to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution, in line with section 211, 248, 251, 256 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

‘PPP, PNC, others disqualified’

Those disqualified included the People's National Convention's (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama, the Progressive People's Party's (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, and Great Consolidated Popular Party’s (GCPP), Henry Lartey.

The others are the Independent People's Party’s (IPP) Kofi Akpaloo, Democratic People's Party’s (DPP) Thomas Ward Brew, Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) Akua's Donkor.

The rest are Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive (UPP), the Reformed Patriotic Democrats’ (RPD) Kwabena Adjei.

The United Front Party’s (UFP) Nana Agyenim Boateng and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), were also disqualified.

An Independent Candidate, Alfred Asiedu Kwame Walker, was also been disqualified.

Different reasons were given for the disqualification each of the candidates.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana