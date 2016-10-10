The People's National Convention (PNC) has hinted of a possible lawsuit against the Electoral Commission (EC), following disqualification of their flagbearer from contesting in the December elections.

The General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed in an interview with Citi News' Richard Dela Sky, said the party will use every means possible to ensure that it “gets the party back into the contest.”

The EC on Monday disqualified thirteen aspirants from contesting elections due to what it described as failure by the affected aspirants to meet the necessary requirements in filling their forms.

Mahama, Nana Addo, Greenstreet, and JOY cleared for 2016 polls

The disqualification leaves only four aspirants qualified for now.

The Presidential candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Convention People's Party's Ivor Greenstreet, and Jacob Osei Yeboah [JOY], an independent candidate, are the only persons who have been qualified by the Electoral Commission, to contest this year's presidential elections.

EC Chair, Charlotte Osei

The Commission in a statement explained that, it disqualified the PNC because “many subscribers did not properly sign the forms. ”

It further indicated that “thumbprints, signatures or marks were omitted all together.”

According to the EC, two subscribers to Dr. Mahama's nominations also subscribed for another presidential candidate.

Asked whether the party will legally take up the issue, Mohammed responded in the affirmative, saying the PNC will not “allow the matter to end the career of the party's candidate and the party's participation in the election.”

He further described the EC's decision as unfortunate , dangerous and unhelpful.

“I think it is unfortunate. At every step, the Electoral Commission is taking a decision that is very harmful, dangerous and unhelpful”

The NDP and the APC, have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the process with the latter also hinting of a possible suit against the Commission.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

