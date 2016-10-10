Yieleh Chireh targets 20,000 votes for NDC





From Musah Umar Farouq, Tumu

The former Minister of Health and the current Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr. Yielleh Chireh, has promised President Mahama and the national leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he would rake in 20,000 votes for himself and President Mahama to ensure massive victory for the party in the December 7 polls.

The experienced legislature, who is seeking to enter parliament for the fourth consecutive time on the ticket of the NDC, said the party was seeking to increase its votes in this year's elections, in line with the trend in past elections.

“In our first term, we were able to win the election by beating the NPP by 13,256 votes. The second term we beat them by 10,468. The third term we beat them by16, 368, votes. Our target in this election is to increase our votes to 20,000 and that is our goal,” he said.

Addressing NDC supporters at a constituency campaign launch at Tumu over the weekend, Mr. Yielleh Chireh noted that major projects would come to the constituency and urged the electorates to vote massively for him and President Mahama.

He noted that though electricity had been extended to remote areas, new schools built, health and education improved in remote areas among other projects, there was still more to be done.

Yieleh Chireh urged the party supporters, especially the grassroots, to reach out to the floating voters and other political parties and sell the achievements of the NDC government to them, in order to get them to vote for the NDC.

“If you love the NDC and you mean it and you want the NDC to win, the only way you can give meaning to that is to spend at least 3 hours every day working to make sure we win this election and it means hard work,” he stressed.

The MP also underscored the need for them to reach out to every community, village and every household to explain the agenda of transforming Ghana and changing lives to the people.

He added: “I am very confident we will deliver the Upper West Region massively for President John Dramani Mahama”.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Amin Amidu Sulemani appealed to the NDC party supporters in the area to unite and vote massively for the P

residential and Parliamentary candidates come December 7.

He cautioned the party supporters in the constituency not to vote 'skirt and blouse' because “we have heard that someone from the NDC had filed as an independent candidate.

“The NDC party knows of only Yielleh Chireh, who is the parliamentary candidate. We are not sponsoring any person to contest as an independent in this area,” he added.

He urged them to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for the NDC candidate, Yielleh Chireh.