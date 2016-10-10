EC disqualifies Nduom, Konadu, 11 others; accepts 4

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the nominations of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of National Democratic Party and 11 other presidential candidates in the upcoming December polls.

Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the criteria for filing as president.

The rejected political parties are; Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), Progressive People's Party (PPP), and the Great Consolidated People's Party (GCPP).

The rest include; United Front Party (UFP), All People's Congress (APC), National Democratic Party (NDP), and the Independent People's Party (IPP).

The four presidential candidates who successfully went through the process are the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, National Democratic Congress, President John Mahama, Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and an independent candidate, Jacob Yeboah.

Explaining reasons for disqualifying PPP's Dr Nduom, the EC boss said due diligence was not paid in the filling of the nomination form of the entrepreneur.

She said one Richard Antwi Aseda with the voter's ID number 7812003957 endorsed Dr Nduom's nomination form as a voter of both the Central and Volta Region, an act that contradicts the laws governing elections in Ghana.Credit-myjoyonline.com