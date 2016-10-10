2016 Polls: Full list of disqualified presidential aspirants

The Electoral Commission (EC) today [Monday], disqualified thirteen persons who were hoping to contest the country’s presidential elections in December this year.

The EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, who made the announcement at a news conference, said those disqualified failed to meet the necessary requirements in filing their nomination forms.

There were however different reasons for which each of the aspirants were disqualified.

Nominations closed today [Monday] with only 17 aspirants presenting their filled forms, although 23 people had picked up forms to contest.

All the parties were supposed to submit their filing fees by midday today [Monday], after an Accra High court dismissed an injunction suit filed by the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in protest against the fees.

The disqualification of the thirteen, leaves only four candidates qualified for now, barring any last minute changes.

The NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, the CPP’s Ivor Greenstreet, and Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent Presidential candidate remain the only qualified persons for the polls.

Below is the full list of disqualified aspirants

Candidates

Hassan Ayariga [APC]

Akua Donkor [GFP]

Akwasi Addai Odike [UPP]

Papa Kwesi Nduom [PPP]

Edward Mahama [PNC]

Alfred Asiedu Walker [ Independent Candidate]

Thomas N. Ward Brew [DPP]

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings [NDP]

Richard Nixon Tetteh [UDSP]

Henry Herbert Lartey [GCPP]

Kwabena Adjei [RPD]

Kofi Akpaloo [IPP]

Nana Agyenim Boateng [UFP]

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah