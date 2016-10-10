Unilorin Hosts The Second National Scientic Conference

The beginning of October was eventful for the National Association of Basic Medical Science Students (NABAMSS) as they held their 2nd National Scientific Conference tagged “Extremity and Laxity in Teaching and Practise of Basic Medical Sciences: A Major Impediment to its Progress in Nigeria” at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Tijani Sheriffdeen reports.

The conference which held from the 4th to 7th of October 2016 at the University of Ilorin remains indelible and memorable in the hearts of many, as it went down with a number of gripping and intriguing events. The conference started with a community outreach to Tanke Ile-iwe community, Ilorin on Tuesday, 4th of October. The people of this community were giving medical attention; many of whom were tested and given appropriate drugs to combat diagnosed ailments. The outreach came as a success due to the kind gesture of the Kwara State Ministry of Health in sponsoring the community outreach. The welcome party that night necessitated the coming together of participants to meet one another. In attendance at the conference were the University of Nnamdi Azikwe (UNIZIK), Anambra State University (ANSU) and the host school, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). At the welcome party, schools competed against one another in dancing, singing and other interesting and relaxing activities.

The second day of the conference was designed to be the Academic/seminar presentation day. The programme which started around 11 am had in attendance the National President and Vice-President of NABAMSS, Mr Anokwulu Osmond and Mr Udegbulam Kingsley respectively. Also present at the event were the financial secretary, Mr Ubawike Queen-Betty, the Treasurer, Ijezie Collins and the Director of Socials, who doubles as one of the hosts of the conference, Mr Izuogu Tochukwu of NABAMSS. The National staff adviser was also on sit, in person of Dr. B. U. Enaibe; also present was the Head of Department of Anatomy of the University of Ilorin, Dr. Akinola. Mr Ibrahim of the department of Anatomy was also sited at the programme. The first lecturer, Dr. David Ofusori of the department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy, Ile-ife spoke extensively on the theme of the conference; he did justice to the topic by looking into the two sides to the topic of the lecture. The second lecture, Dr. O. J. Olajide of the department of Anatomy, University of Ilorin took the participants to another dimension, by helping them understand how they could be better Basic Medical Scientists.

The skype chat with Dr. Ogundele Lekan Michael, of the department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University was another interesting part of the conference. He spoke to the audience on the advance part of Basic Medical Sciences, which was really interesting as seen in the ovation that greeted the end of his lecture. It would interest you to know that the participants at the conference showed of their cultural attire at the cultural session of the programme. The Igbos where beautifully wrapped in their attire, while the Yorubas at the conference didn’t shy away from representing their tribe wonderfully well. Also, some delegates were seen in Hausa attire, which gave the programme a beautiful colour.

At the dinner of the conference, which was staged to wrap up the whole conference, Presidents of the visiting schools and the Executives of the National body expressed their appreciation to the committee in charge of the conference. They didn’t fail to praise the University of Ilorin for grooming its students well, as they said students from this University where well behaved and accommodating throughout the conference. At the end of the beauty pageantry session, Mr Tobi of the university of Ilorin was crowned Mr NABAMSS, while his female counterpart, Miss Kunmi from the same university was crowned Miss NABAMSS. It was indeed a big night for the host University.