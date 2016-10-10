 Ideal Finance Adjudged ‘’Emerging Brand Of The Year’’ At 2015 CIMG Awards

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana has adjudged Ideal Finance Limited as the ‘’Emerging brand of the year’’. The award according to CIMG is in recognition of the company’s excellence in strategic marketing in the year 2015.

Ideal Finance’s successes is mainly braced from exceptional products tailored to suit the needs of Ghanaians irrespective of their status.

Speaking on the award, the Executive Director of Ideal Finance Limited, who is also the Vice President of Groupe Ideal, Mr Charles Arkuh said “this award comes as no surprise. We have worked hard to serve and give our clients the best. We make their money work for them. A Lot of hard work has gone into this award and for us at Ideal we say Ayekoo to our hard working staff for making this possible and to our clients for the continued patronage and loyalty to our brand’’.

“We emphasize strong customer relationships and a high level of commitment to our clientele needs and this has won us the trust over the years. We also provide a culture which attracts, empowers, rewards and provides growth opportunities for our clients Mr Charles Arkuh noted’’.

He affirmed that the CIMG awards is Ghana’s best marketing awards that rewards outstanding works of marketers in the industry with an objective to promote high professional standards, encourage excellence among marketing practitioners and ensure an improved quality of products and services.

Winning this award is therefore great and a statement that affirms our belief that the ideal brand has come to stay.

Ideal finance is a dynamic organization operating within the framework of shared integrity, providing various financial solutions to SME’s, institutions and individuals. Since its establishment in 2010, Ideal Finance continues to enjoy an exponential growth in the industry. This has been made possible by a dynamic leadership, hardworking staff and an absolute trust we enjoy from our cherished clients.

Ideal Finance limited is Groupe Ideal’s flagship brand licensed and regulated by Bank of Ghana.