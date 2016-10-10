“Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua Explains Himself on Royal TV

On or about Saturday 8 October 2016, the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua known in private life as Dr Yaw Sarfo went live on Royal TV to grant an interview. In the interview, he lied about his circumstances and many other issues.

For every answer he gave, this puppet calling himself Kumawuhene preceded it with, “Me wura Odeefo3 Asantehene Otumfuo adaworoma”. He is belittling the status of the paramountcy of the Kumawu Kodua Stool so much so that those without any in-depth knowledge about the status of Kumawuman within the Ashanti Confederacy, now Asanteman Council, may think Kumawuman is stringently subservient to the Overlordship of Asantehene. No, this is never the case.

Dr Yaw Sarfo lacks knowledge of the rich and powerful history of Kumawuman. He does not understand the importance and the status of Kumawuman within the Asanteman Council hence behaving in that kowtowing manner all of the time to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his accomplice in crime.

It is never true that it is by the grace of Dr Yaw Sarfo or his fake ascent to the Kumawu Kodua Stool that the ongoing water project to provide Kumawuman, Kwamang and parts of Kwahu with potable water or pipe borne water was started. The project was started in the days of President Atta Mills when former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour, a son of Kumawuman, was in government. The money for the financing of the project had already been sourced by former President Kufour’s NPP government according to the findings of my research.

Additionally, the ongoing Kumawu Government Hospital was initiated by Dr Kwabena Duffour. I therefore find Dr Yaw Sarfo’s claims that it is because of him and the help of his accomplice, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, or it is during his (fake) reign as the chief of Kumawu that all such projects have come about.

He goes on further to claim that Kumawuman is at peace and that he is supported by everybody. He is the sole paramount chief of Kumawuman without any rival, he continued to assert.

All the claims he made on the television are not credible. He is not recognised by about 95% of the inhabitants or the subjects of Kumawuman as the paramount chief of Kumawu, but Barima Tweneboa Kodua V from the true Ananangya royal family, the matrilineal descendants of Barima Tweneboa Kodua I, the Originator of the Kumawu Kodua Stool, is.

Anyway, let him continue to tickle himself and laugh thinking he has President Mahama and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and some corrupt High Courts judges behind him. A day is coming that the whole truth will out.

Let him and the whole world understand that no Asantehene has the power to decide, let alone, impose anyone on Kumawuman as their paramount chief (Omanhene). I have explained the reason why in numerous of my previous publications. Therefore, Dr Yaw Sarfo’s persistent subservience to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as his Lord (“Me wura Odeefo3”) who has made everything possible for him to become Kumawuhene is pure balderdash, if not the view of purely an ignorant person carrying himself about as an Omanhene.

If he considers himself the truly accepted Kumawuhene, why is Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hiding inside his Manhyia Palace the forms he, Dr Yaw Sarfo, filled out upon which he was gazetted as Kumawu paramount chief as he claims? Should the said forms filled out by Dr Yaw Sarfo rather not be at the regional archives and be accessible to any interested person as a public document or record? I will not go into the details but I know more about, if not privy to, things, than he does.

One homework or assignment I shall request him to do as the alleged Kumawuhene with Asantehene as his Lord who has helped him to cling on to the Kumawu paramount stool after criminally usurping it from the Ananangyas and the Odumases, the true owners, is to define the legal term “perverting the course of justice” and explain how, when and why someone could be charged with that offence.

Why the above assignment, one may ask? I do not know but such a case may arise in future and hopefully, the answer will be handy.

Finally, how does he interpret his current traditional position in view of a video involving him and his dubious enstoolment as posted on YouTube under the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac8wZIPlVu8

And as interpreted by the contents of a publication on both Modernghana and Ghanaweb under the heading, “RE: Asantehene is the Overlord of Asanteman” and the web link (https://www.modernghana.com/news/584823/re-asantehene-is-the-overlord-of-asanteman.html)?

Let him be the judge with God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit being the witnesses for the Ananangyas, Odumases and the entire Kumawuman public.

Rockson Adofo

(Written non Monday 10 October 2016)