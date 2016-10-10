Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sudan | 10 October 2016 18:10 CET

S. Sudan weekend road ambush leaves 21 dead: police

By AFP
The UNMISS peacekeeping mission has intensified its patrols in and around the South Sudan capital Juba. By Albert Gonzalez Farran (AFP/File)
The UNMISS peacekeeping mission has intensified its patrols in and around the South Sudan capital Juba. By Albert Gonzalez Farran (AFP/File)

Nairobi (AFP) - A road ambush blamed on South Sudanese rebels left 21 people dead over the weekend in a fiercely contested region in the south of the country, a police spokesman said Monday.

Their lorry, travelling from the capital Juba to the city of Yei on Saturday, "fell into ambush and it was burnt down with some families. We lost something like 21 people," said spokesman Dominant Kawcgwok. He said most of the dead were women and children fleeing violence in the north of the country.

Sudan

" its not what people think about you, but it is what you think about yourself."
By: ISAAC KWAKYE ( USA)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img