Ablekuma South NDC youth root for independent candidate

Scores of youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have declared their unflinching support for an independent parliamentary candidate, Abdulai Obodai Squire popularly known as Obuobisa.

Propaganda Secretary at Korle Gonno Na Rome branch of the ruling NDC, Mr Squire has picked forms and announced his intention to contest the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, throwing away any complacency that might have set in with the AMA boss, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije off tangent.

Mr Abdulai Obodai Squire entered the race after his constituents mounted pressure on him to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

Obuobisa’s intention to contest the seat has sparked fear and panic in the Mr Vanderpuije and his team of supporters considering his popularity in and around the constituency.

Describing him as a “home boy” who has served the constituency for over 21 years, the ecstatic youth told newsmen that Mr. Squire’s election would bring more development to the constituency because he was born and bred in the constituency adding he is abreast with the challenges facing the constituency.

They believe he will create a self-sufficient constituency through the utilization of every necessary resource in creating jobs to provide income for many households.

According to them Mr. Squire has touched many lives with his personal contributions to the lives of a number of marginalized residents, and describe him as a meek, humble and liked by the majority of people because of his support of individuals and the constituency in general.

Speaking on behalf of the youth group, John Lawson emphatically stated that most NDC ministers under the current administration cannot match Mr. Squire’s popularity in the constituency, and he believes it will transform into votes for him even though that’s not the yardstick in arriving at that conclusion.

He added that his good works over the years will speak for him come December 7th.

“We cannot afford to give this seat to any other and for that matter, we must ensure that Mr. Squire becomes our next parliamentary candidate for 2016,” one of the youth asserted.

In their estimation, it would be a big mistake if voters ignore their wise counsel and elect a different person other than Mr. Squire.

“Mr. Squire has his support base within the constituency and any political party that takes him lightly because he is an independent candidate does so at its peril,” he stated.

They, therefore, pledge to galvanize support for him in his bid to win the parliamentary seat in Ablekuma South.

Meanwhile, Mr. Squire has hinted that he will officially launch his campaign in the coming weeks.