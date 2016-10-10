Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 10 October 2016

Breaking News: EC rejects nominations of Nduom, Mrs Rawlings, 11 others

By MyJoyOnline

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the nominations of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of National Democratic Party and 11 other presidential candidates in the upcoming December polls.

Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the criteria for filing as president.

More soon
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Be grateful to God, knowing well that this very act is a platform for more reasons and perpetual thanksgiving to the almighty.
By: Julius Gane
