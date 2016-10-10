Breaking News: EC rejects nominations of Nduom, Mrs Rawlings, 11 others

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the nominations of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of National Democratic Party and 11 other presidential candidates in the upcoming December polls.

Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the criteria for filing as president.

More soon

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com