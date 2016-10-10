The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashaiman constituency have dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the constituency has received much development under the Mahama-led administration.

According to the party, many roads within the constituency have remained untarred, creating a lot of inconvenience for residents and motorists.

The party also said the NDC has done very little to address the rising incidence of crime in the area.

The Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Tekyi Kodam told Citi News, “if someone in the NDC is claiming that they did well in terms of management of the town, it is not true. If you come to Ashaiman, every town road is in a deplorable condition. Our vehicles are unable to ply the roads because of the bad nature of it. Comparatively, we [NPP under John Kufuor] have done a better job than the NDC.”

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman, Ibrahim Baidoo at the campaign launch of the party in the area stated that roads in the constituency have been significantly improved by the NDC.

He said the residents should vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming general elections to enable it continue with the projects in the constituency.

But Tekyi Kodam says the claims are untrue. He stated among other things that the constituency under the leadership of the NDC's President Mahama has seen a rise in crime rates due to the high level of unemployment.

“In terms of security I don't think they have done anything better. The security situation in Ashaiman is alarming. Each and every day there are incidents of attacks. I have been a victim on two occasions so if somebody tells you that Ashaiman is better off [under Mahama] than it was [under Kufuor], it isn’t true.

‘We'll win 65 percent Ashaiman votes’

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ashaiman, Alhaji Labarang Yakubu Barry has said he is certain of winning at least 65 per cent of votes cast in the area in the December 7 polls.

He told Citi News although recent political trends show the Ashaiman constituency was a stronghold of the NDC, most of the electorates in the area will vote for the NPP in this year's elections due to the untold economic hardship the governing NDC has led the country into.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana