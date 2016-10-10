Again, A Succinct Fatherly Advice To Kwabena Agyapong Of NPP

I am again compelled to come out to issue a public fatherly advice to my son, the suspended NPP General Secretary Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong. He is my son for the simple fact that he is the son of the late High Court Justice Agyapong who was my fellow Agona clansman but murdered in cold-blood by the then murderous military junta presided over the former President Jerry John Rawlings on 30 June 1982. The late Mr Kwame Nyame (Emmanuel Marfo) from Effiduase-Oyoko who inherited his father was more of a senior brother to me than a mere two inseparable friends. Was I not taken by the mother of Kwame as one of her sons with Kwame taken by Awo Serwaah as her’s? Therefore, by the Akan tradition and custom, I can declare without favour or fear that Kwabena Agyapong is my son.

It is said, “Spare the rod, and spoil the child”. In Proverbs 13:24, it says, “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them”. This is the reason why I moved publicly for Kwabena to be disciplined by the NPP leadership after he had incessantly obstinately ignored my admonitions to him to desist from what were his clearly obnoxious plots to sabotage the fortunes of NPP, the very party he was not only affiliated to but also, was its General Secretary.

However, an Akan proverb has it that, “When your child poops (defecates) or wee (urinates) on your lap, you do not cut the lap off but rather wipe off the defecation/urine” - “Se wo ba dwonso anaase ogya nenan gu wo sere so a ye pepa na yen ntwa nkwene”

This is why after a thorough reflection; I have decided to come back once again to offer him some very useful fatherly advice after teaching him a lesson according as advised in Proverb 13:24.

I do not know what his plans are and what he has been doing in silence or in secret after his rightful suspension from his post as the General Secretary of NPP. However, I do admire his silence and retreat from doing anything publicly silly to harm the party as it was contrarily the view of many a supporter of his and his perceived NDC secret paymasters and employers. I stand to be corrected if he was not working for the interests of NDC while he was the NPP General Secretary as by his stubborn behaviours and pursuits, I personally suspected him of having turned into NDC mole within NPP.

Anyway, my advice to him today, Monday 10 October 2016, is for him to behave and see himself as the biblical prodigal son. When the son realised his mistakes and how he had offended his father for demanding his share of his father’s properties in inheritance way in advance of the father dying, gone abroad to waste the money, and later finding life very unbearable, he decided to go back to the father. He went back, very remorsefully, to beg for forgiveness of sins and in so doing, he was warmly embraced by the father and accepted back into the family with what may be classified as pomp and pageantry.

What I want Kwabena to note here is that the offending son WENT BACK to, but was not RECALLED by, the father. The father did not go to him but he went to the father after realising the gravity of his mistake made that he knew to be an unpardonable offence.

When he went, he was pardoned and welcomed back into the family with warm fatherly embrace.

Kwabena should not wait to be invited by the leadership of the NPP but to go to them or start participating actively positively in the NPP electioneering campaign now that the party’s campaign manifesto has been launched. His truthful active participation will endear him not only to the NPP leadership but also, all the NPP family and all Ghanaians desiring a change of government from NDC to NPP come 7 December 2016.

What more can I say to him? Not much, but all that has been stated above. If he listens to my advice, his political fortunes that have been eroded will be re-instated by God same as it happened to the biblical prodigal son. However, if he chooses to ignore me but continues with his despicable stubborn attitude, then, “the road is your face” (“okwan no ennne wanim”) as we jovially say in Akan to obstinate people.

For readers to better understand how serious I mean Kwabena Agyapong goes back into the NPP fold as a reformed person, let me reproduce below the story about the prodigal son as some people may not bother themselves to spend time referring to the bible to read should I simply quote the bible verse(s).

