Vivo Energy Donates Library Books To Enhance Kids’ Futures

Accra, Ghana – 10th October, 2016: Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, the exclusive licensee of Shell, Ghana’s most respected and trusted brand, has donated one thousand (1,000) library books to the Accra Metro Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the benefit of school children in the Greater Accra Region.

The books comprised an array of storybooks written, illustrated and published by Ghanaians, including titles such as The Cockcrow, Stories Auntie Serwah Told, Ayisha, A Tale of Two Boys, Norty Norty, Queen of Sorrow, Abiba’s Journey among others. Education is a key community investment area to Vivo Energy Ghana, while the others are road safety and the environment.

Presenting the books to the GES at the gathering, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, said: “we understand the important role that children’s books play in the development of a community. In our part of the world, these are not always readily available which can sometimes rob children of an enriching education during childhood. Vivo Energy Ghana has understood this, and has therefore decided to furnish the library with 1,000 story books today.

“On behalf of the company, I would like to inform you that we are glad to be able to support the Ghana Education Service in such a manner. We will entreat beneficiary schools to take good care of the books for future generations to benefit. We also trust that the children will enjoy these books, and know that with the turn of each page, their growth – and futures – will truly be enhanced,” said Mr. Faulkner.

Mr. Kwaku Mensah, the Deputy Director of Human Resources for the Accra Metro Office of the GES, who received the books, highlighted the relevance of these library books at a time when English Literature is being introduced to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“These books are so timely. Next year, we will be introducing English Literature to the BECE. Books such as The Cockrow, along with its commentary, are perfect to guide and assess the children in preparation for this. Thank you, Vivo Energy Ghana. We will surely put these books to good use,” said Mr. Mensah.

For her part, the Early Childhood and Library Co-ordinator of the Accra Metro Education Office, Mrs. Patience Adom, was full of gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana. “We are so grateful to Vivo Energy Ghana for your donation of library books. This will help the children more than you know, and will truly help us in our efforts to improve our libraries,” she said.

Vivo Energy Ghana has, since its inception, been deeply involved in the educational development of its operational communities. Past initiatives include the rollout of the Vivo Energy Bonanza School Challenge – an inter-schools mathematics card game competition where winners were awarded bursaries; the donation of two thousand (2000) solar lamps under its “Energy for Education” project to school children in the rural areas and Greater Accra; the donation of 200 dual desks and 30 sewing machines to schools in the Greater Accra and Central regions; and support for the construction of an ICT and library block in Anum in the Eastern region.





