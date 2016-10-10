Jesus Lives In Africa

“Do you remember me?”

“Yes, I remember you!”

“Do you know me?

“Yes, I know you!”

“Do you live by the word?”

“Yes, I live by the word!”

He woke up, looked around the darkness of his small room, rubbed his weary eyes, moved his heavy body to see what was going on.

“Do not be of fears, it is I!”

“I can see!” he responded sitting upright on his bed starring into the corner next to the door through which he had come this night into his life. As his eyes opened up and his mind came to light, he saw a male figure sitting in his old chair that once belonged to his Spiritual Father, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, a wooden throne he used in the Auditorium of his church Glorious Wave Church International in Sakumono before it became a Branch of the main church in Pram Pram. The seat of the throne was grey, the wooden carvings with animal heads at both sides of the arm rest ends covered in gold used to stand near the pulpit on stage a few centimeters out before the throne of his wife, Pastor Gloria Kobi, and the Resident Pastors. For his service ushered to the church in the difficult years the Prophet had to pass through, and him always supporting him, the throne was given to him; mighty power in his little life.

Heartbeat after heartbeat more blood filled his nerves, overtook his brain to cheer bursting; his hands got wet, and his legs warm. Peaceful, relaxing calmness filled his body to make him feel like flying in space and time. His eye-lashes moved up and down, up and down bringing water before his eyes. He took out a simple white handkerchief, days before at Church spoken over by his Prophet for Victory, put it on his head as directed by his Papa, starring intensively at the man before him.

The man on the throne changed from one second to the next, being covered from unknown place coming, completely in light all over his body. His shape was of a slim, well-structured young man that had seen the light of life and eternity in his time set for him from above.

“Do you remember, when the black sheep was lost and the ninety nine white sheeps were abandoned by the shepherd to look for that one lost sheep to take special care off, and when the lost son was found and the Father prepared a feast before to welcome him but never did so with his son that had always obeyed the word of the father?” HE asked Heinz Kwame Yeboah, a man in his early forties, not yet married and seen by a famous marital counsellor in Ghana as a young boy not yet matured in the eyes of the Lord based on this Man of GOD’s interpretation of the Scriptures. It was his Christian believe however, that GOD only works in his own time and that man can never work against the time of GOD. Everything has to happen in its destined timing when someone has a covenant with GOD and follows him at any time.

“I remember,” answered Heinz Kwame Yeboah trying his best to keep his heart beat down. “Why do you ask me?”

“You also know that I was born in Africa?” HE wanted to know with a tender expression on his face able to understand the entire world in its complexity and human shortcomings.

“Adam was a Black Man and you, second appearance of the will of GOD, were also born close to Africa in nearby Bethlehem as a light brown coloured Man, that is what I always hear from Pastors and on TV,” was Yeboah’s answer keeping his eyes constantly on the Teacher in front of him. His blood pressure came down to normal, his tense face relaxed, his feet still heavy grounding him well.

Looking a bit sideways, Heinz Kwame Yeboah took heart asking HIM a question dear to his heart:” And where do you live now?”

“Me?” did HE ask with a smile of understanding on his face. “I am connected to my Father in heaven but I live here in Africa still.”

“You have not descended to heaven and sit at the right side of your Father as the Bible is saying?”

“My heavenly father had made me flesh for him to understand his humans better and to help him translate the works of man in the understanding of GOD in heaven that was never on earth, and for this matter does not understand earthly matters. It is I that does this job for him and I stand in for the people that I know so well in their hearts and minds,” HE said with understanding and ease getting up from the throne and walked up and down the room filling it with bright light wherever he was touching the ground and air. HE stood still, looked at a photo in a wooden frame that was taken in black and white with cracks all over showing the face of a young woman with a small child by her side. Taking it into his hands, HE blessed it and put it back on its rightful place in the room.

“My mother passed on two year ago,” lowered Heinz Kwame Yeboah is head and looked down on himself. His memory brought him back to the day she was laid in state in front of the house that he had shared with her for over a decade. “I loved her so much.”

“I know, she was a very wonderful and caring mother,” HE replied standing still in short prayer. “I see her enjoying herself up there,” did he point to the ceiling that had gotten grey over the years as during the times of Dumsor Dumsor in Ghana he had to rely on candles and petroleum fueled storm lamps. “She is truly jumping and jumping and singing and singing nice songs.”

HE smiled with understanding and compassion. Long time ago he had seen the good heart Heinz Kwame Yeboah has for people around him and the anointing he carried saying with a calm and slow voice to make the man before him understand his words in all facets’: “In the world of the White Man Pastors are preaching the Bibel with intellectual understanding of the words of GOD, while to follow me is not by brain, but by heart and in truth, do you know that?”

“Teach me, Master,” replied Heinz Kwame Yeboah anxiously listening closely to the spoken words of the man on the throne with crystal clear blue eyes in which the Oceans were to be found.

“Good my son,” put HE his right leg over his left leg leaning backwards into the chair made for him in the first place,” the White Man knows the words of the Bibel inside out, at least the Pastors…but more and more less of their flock. Money makes people not to honour GOD but thinking, someone can stand on money to solve all problems of this world… not knowing that money is a currency to be given to the faithful hearted Man forever, while for the one that is a Believer for a season only, temporarily; latest his children are going to suffer from his ignorance and misunderstanding. The White Man is a wise Man that made it to the Top in economic and society Life in this world…for now…for now only, as nothing in this world is forever.

The word of GOD is in the heart of people and reflected in their truth and spirits. In the world of the White Man everybody acknowledges, even the best trained Doctors, over eighty percent and more of illnesses are based not on body malfunction, but are caused by the mind of a patient. They do not understand the soul and spirit of a Man and how to deal with it to heal it. They are so far away with their intellect from the deep understanding of the word of GOD like Earth is from Mars; as humans always have the tendency to overcome their emotional system by focusing on their intellectual achievements while the bottom line is to always maintain, like a child, the innocent inner beauty to be a Human with the trust in the word of GOD, and use the intellect only to make the world a better place in earthly matters.”

“That is deep,” did Heinz Kwame Yeboah open his eyes wide. He put his right hand before his mouth to focus in his mind on the training he had received from his Uncle Joshua in football.

HE continued knowing what Heinz Kwame Yeboah had in mind:” Football is not your assignment.” His eyes starred at him like an old Father with live long understanding of his children’s dreams and shortcomings.

Heinz Kwame Yeboah said, full of surprise, with a visible shock going through his body:” Oh, you know me?”

“There is nothing on earth, we do not know about our people regardless the numbers of Humans there are. Nobody can hide from us!” was HE responding.” We have enough Angels to tell us everything, do not worry. But let me continue to teach you,” insisted HE and explained to Heinz Kwame Yeboah that as the Black Man is still connected to Witches and Wizards, GOD had decided, like in the past the Father of the lost son, to pay more attentions to the situation of his people in Africa, than in the world of the White Man that is matured enough to go its own way and progress steadily; even in Asia the situation had improved far better than on the African Continent being behind the Human development for generations. GOD knew, HE said, Africa was the dominating continent in the world and was mandated to be once again in this position for which reason he decided to focus on the Black Man primarily.

“You remember, I was a Teacher first and foremost, than a Healer…right?”

“Yes, I know!”

“In the world of the White Man there is no Pastor, no Man of GOD, which can heal anybody. We only have selected a very, very few gifted people in Europe to heal others, that’s it. But here in Africa we have decided, my Father and I, that many Men of GOD, the true once, have to have the capacity and understanding to heal others by the word of GOD, through their prayers and Anointing we have given unto them.

There is no White Prophet in the world of the White Man, Prophets are all Black and deliver their duties on the African continent. Some walk out from Africa and perform their miracles in the White Man’s world but they can only do so as they are still connected to Africa and rooted there. Only from here Miracles can see the light of the day and come out from the grounds of Believe and worshiping GOD. The lost Black sheep is blessed in so far as it attracts our attention massively. As the Father and I have an obligation to care for our people on earth, we must always see how best to devote our time and other resources to the many people here on earth recognizing that nobody is like the other, as no day and no night is the same but constantly floating and on the move.

A small children among its siblings has the greatest chance to be the focus point of its parents when being a trouble maker in his times to mature into adulthood. Someone that is always nice, intelligent, knows the rules to be accepted by its parents easily and to be well seen in society, has a limited chance to make a giant step ahead in life and discover hidden truth. But someone that causes problems always with a sound understanding during his adulthood to come to his senses, has seen behind the truth of life much deeper for which reason GOD is very interested in the Man that is not close to perfection, but equipped with an open heart like a child to learn and to listen.”

“You mean…?”

“Yes, you are right!”

“What?”

“Yes, you are right to think like that,” answered HE knowing all the thoughts Heinz Kwame Yeboah had in his mind at any moment in time. “GOD is focused on Africa, that is why he had chosen and made many Men and Women Prophets to tell his people one on one what he has to tell the Individuals for their own personal life to support and direct them to see the will of GOD in and on their lives in order not to waste it as for GOD every life counts, and he had made everyone for a reason. HE needs all his people made to establish his Kingdom on earth to make Africa his home to be very pleased with and live forever in…as it is in Africa, that I live, only to go out from time to time into the White Man’s world. I keep a watch form here over them as I know, they will progress in the light of GOD and his will by their achieved right mindset very well.”

“So, there are no Witches and Wizards over there?” did Heinz Kwame Yeboah point towards the door.

“The Witches and Wizards in the world of the White Man are more dangerous than in the Black Man’s world… let me tell you. The people lay cards, look into the crystal bowl, go for fortune tellers on fun fairs; now the young once are even Gothic people dressed in black completely, worshipping Satan openly. This Witches, Wizards and Mallams are highly trained and sophisticated, their intention is also to destroy families and put curses on their members that succeed; but they are small in numbers as Whites substitute spiritual matters by their intellectual capacity and money acquired. In cases these sophisticated evil Spirits are working, things get worse than in Africa.

High intellectual capacity and capability in combination with money or money alone is a high barrier for any evil spirit to overcome and mess up a person’s life. That is why the White Man is mostly protected from evil spirits in general. Here Demons are small boys but many, so the work is much for our Prophets and Pastors to work on. We have mandated our Men and Women of GOD to bring out the truth in their flock and empower them to fight Witches and Wizards. In their teachings they are supposed to expose and develop the intellectual capacity each and every humans has been given. The time will come with a fresh new start, Africans will become the people GOD wants and needs, come out on top of the world to take once again procession of the earth for which reason we have decided for me to live here. It makes only sense for me to establish my home in a place where I am needed most for years to come; I am somewhat lazy to move from place to place always.”

“You are funny!”

“GOD is serious; that does not mean we in heaven do not know how to enjoy a good laugh and sing and dance to worship our heavenly Father. We are even better in these things than you are here on earth, let me tell you that!” insisted HE, got up, moved two steps towards Heinz Kwame Yeboah, laid his hands on his head, blessed him with a deep voice und understanding. HE turned around facing the wall with the door to leave his room. The door handle in his hand, HE stopped, turned around again in his shining bright light and concluded:” Africa is my beginning, my end, and for that reason, my home.”

HE opened the door with ease, stepped out and disappeared into the cold of the night.

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, 05.10.2016