The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, will visit Niger and Nigeria from 12 to 16 October 2016, to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in the Lake Chad area.

The conflict, spread across 4 countries, has taken a devastating toll on the population. Some 9.2 million people need aid, whether displaced or host communities. Lack of food is their main concern, since their livelihoods have been decimated by displacement and insecurity.

Existing infrastructure in conflict-affected areas – including hospitals, schools and the water supply - is barely sufficient andmillions of people are trapped in a daily struggle for survival.

“Many millions of people in the Lake Chad region are living though a massive humanitarian disaster which has been chronically under addressed, under reported and under financed for years,” said Mr Maurer.

During his trip, Mr Maurer will visit different field locations and meet people who have been affected by the conflict, includingthe displaced and wounded. He will also meet senior officials in the two countries.

NOTE: Fresh video footage and stills will be available prior to and during the President’s trip - www.icrcvideonewsroom.org

Follow @PMaurerICRC for live updates