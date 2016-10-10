Be It Known To He Who Threw A Stone At Nana Akufo Addo

Politics is not about creating bitter rivalry or enmity between people but it is all about sharing ideas and getting better people to govern a nation through the formulation and implementation of policies for the collective betterment of the people and the nation. However, in Ghana like many African countries looked down by our contemporary Whites as less civilized, politics has become an arena for acquiring immense, but illegal wealth at the expense of the governed and also stupidly maiming and, or, killing fellow citizens.

It was all over the media that on Thursday 6 October 2016 at Osu Accra, while Nana Akufo Addo, the NPP presidential candidate was on the campaign platform, an unknown person, an assailant of course, from among the audience threw a stone at him. The stone hit Nana Akufo Addo on the forehead.

What was the motive behind the throwing of the stone at him? Did the person want to injure or kill him and if that was the intention, what did the person stand to gain? Was it to eliminate the only potential presidential challenger to President Mahama?

Whatever the intents of whoever stoned Nana Akufo Addo were, let it be known to him that he is a bushman who has taken the typical Ghanaian political bigotry to the extreme. He has proved how uncivilized he is.

Does the person know that the stone could have easily killed Nana Akufo due to the impact of a flying object on its target no matter how small the flying object is?

If it was simply to create fun or to attract some sort of silly public attention, the offender could simply have used an egg instead of a stone. Uncooked egg cannot cause any major injury to a person hit by it even though one can still be arrested for soiling the victim’s dress when the raw egg breaks to stain the victim somehow.

In the side of the civilized world, thus, the Whitemans land, one will rather throw raw eggs at their human targets in protest than to use deadly weapons in the form of stones.

The person who threw the stone at Nana Akufo for whatever reason is a criminal and an uncivilized dangerous person who deserves to be removed from the public.

To that person and his supporters, he has done a great job meriting him accolades but to me and all discerning Ghanaians, he is worse than a bushman living in a whole somewhere in the remotest part of Ghana where displaying such bestial character is their way of living.

Everybody, please help me to hoot at that person as an uncivilized person who does not understand the beauty of democracy and politics in general – huuuuuuu!

I am sure President Mahama will not reward him for casting a stone at Nana Akufo Addo unlike how he rewarded the notorious Montie 3 by exercising his Presidential clemency in such a silly manner to favour the Montie 3 (Salifu Maase aka Mugabe, Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn), when they threatened to eliminate and, or, rape some Supreme Court justices.

Additionally, all those who mockingly but in an act denoting spiritism, carried the said coffin of Nana Akufo Addo at the NDC Manifesto Conference at Suyani recently are all equally bush people who exhibit jungle characters that the animals in the wild will even not think of, or dare to, or will be scared of, doing. Such are, sorry to say, the people running the affairs of Ghana. What a shame!

