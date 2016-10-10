Give2Ghana.org Receives Items For The Youth & Needy In Ghana

Some of the items being donated to the Manhean Health Centre.

An extremely generous donation of over $20,000 worth of high end optic lenses, sunglasses, crutches for local amputees, and wheelchairs for hospital emergency rooms , used soccer equipment, shoes, balls, referee uniforms, and accessories has been given to Give2Ghana.org, which is a tremendous opportunity for the organization to help out its local community and beyond.

Give2Ghana.org is a Christian organization Created under Denkyem Charitable Foundation in the United States, with affiliates in Ghana and Kenya, whose mission is to turn junk to lunch, and to use sports as a ministry to propagate the message of peace, by replenishing the empty belly and soul, and Winning souls to Christ through soccer, basketball, track, and volleyball.

Some of these items, the optic lenses, wheel chair, crutches have already been donated to Manhean Health Center in Tema New Town, and was received by Dr. Nana Akosua Konadu Darko, Ghana a couple of months back, and to the youth and schools like the Community two number four primary school in the Tema township.

Other items collected for donation by Give2Ghana.org include used equipment and cars to aid farmers in the agricultural sector.

Give2Ghana.org also solicits for scholarships for Denkyem students all over Africa, Europe, and the United States of America by coordinating sponsorship's for children in their sports program which is a huge priority, giving them access to college education.

Student exchange programs give orphans and students the opportunity to volunteer to do much needed work in local villages giving them community service hours needed for college applications.

Denkyem Sports Academy students in the United States also collect new and used computers, laptops, which gives them access to an electronic reading library as well as workshops to teach electronics software and hardware development.





