ECOWAS Regional Workshop On Science And Innovation Underway In Abuja

Some Anglophone journalists selected from member States within the Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS), are currently participating in a capacity building workshop on issues of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The 3-day training started on Monday, October 9, 2016 on the theme "Making Science and Technology Information More Accessible For ECOWAS’ Citizens" – and expected to close by Wednesday, October 13 2016; with over thirty (30) participating media practitioners, scientists, policy makers, innovators and facilitators.

The workshop, according to the Organizer, has come at the right time given the fact that sustainable development in the West African sub - region has to be Science - led which is driven by a massive transfer and acquisition of technology and knowledge.

The critical role played by the media in enhancing the socio-economic growth of Africa cannot be left out. In the area of health, for instance, African journalists have been commended for reporting in ways that contribute to the prevention and control of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and especially Ebola, during the massive outbreak of the disease in West Africa two years ago

Their ways of reporting have been said to also positively influence the attitudes and behaviours of communities, societies and decision makers.

It is against these backdrops that the workshop seeks to build the capacity of journalists to equip them with needed skills and communicating tools for their job.

Touching on the objectives, the Head of Division, Science, Technology and Innovation of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Roland Kouakou, stated that the workshop will provide insight into the fundamental roles and responsibilities of science journalism for African development.

Among others, the workshop will also help reporters and writers to produce accurate and informative stories about developments in science, technology, medicine and the environment. As well as identify challenges to science communication and more effective science reporting for further planning.

In a brief remark, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Culture, Hamidu Buly, lauded the participating journalists for making time for the capacity building workshop, and expressed the confidence that its objectives would be met.

He advised the journalists to work at attaining cohesion and unity in West Africa and not to tolerate unnecessary competition between Member States.