14 parties submit filing fees to EC; CPP in limbo

A total of 14 political parties have so far submitted filing fees of their presidential and parliamentary nominees to the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the Convention People's Party (CPP) may not be able to contest in the December 7 general elections, because they were unable to produce a banker’s draft for their nominees.

Citi News' Sixtus Don Ullo, reported that the CPP led by its National Chairman, Prof. Edumund Delle, told the Commission that they were still processing the banker’s draft to be forwarded to them [EC].

“National Chairman of the CPP, Prof. Delle, showed up at the Commission, two minutes before deadline, to explain that their banker’s drafts for both presidential and parliamentary nominees were still being processed, and asked for more time. The Commission however says it will retire to decide on the request. This could effectively derail the party’s chances to contest the December polls,” Don Ullo said.

All the parties were supposed to submit their filing fees by midday today [Monday], after an Accra High court dismissed an injunction suit filed by the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in protest of the fees.

The PPP had argued that the GHc50,000 and GHc10,000 filing fees for both presidential and parliamentary hopefuls was too high.

IPP presents bankers draft and cash

Sixtus also reported that, the Independent People’s Party (IPP), submitted the GHc50,000 in banker’s draft for its presidential nominee and cash for its parliamentary nominees.

“The commission accepted the banker’s draft; but turned down the receipt of the cash for the parliamentary nominees citing security issues with the volume of money the IPP was presenting to it. So they asked the IPP to go back and return with a banker’s draft to that effect,” he added.

In all, 17 political parties out of 23 submitted their forms to contest in this year’s elections.

The Democratic People’s Party (DPP) led by Thomas Ward Brew, and the Unity Development Systems Party (UDSP) led by Richard Nixon Tettey, did not deposit their filing fees though they had earlier submitted their nomination forms.

However, below is the list of the parties that have submitted their filing fees so far.

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

United People’s Party (UPP)

Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey’s Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

National Convention (PNC)

National Democratic Party (NDP)

All People’s Congress (APC)

Independent People’s Party (IPP)

Independent candidate – Joseph Osei Yeboah (JOY)

Independent candidate – Kwame Asiedu

