Ghana Votes 2016: Anas Moves To Trumpet Peace With Celebrities #All4Peace Camapign

A number of sons and daughters of Ghana, headed by the investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas, have come together in the #All4Peace campaign.

This campaign for TV features two short, inspiring films that highlight 22 Ghanaian celebrities each saying a sentence that supports the peace in our country, and advocating for harmony in this turbulent election period. They are expected to be launched on TV exclusively from the 10th of October.

The campaign also has a radio version, and a social media version, which is composed of portraits of the celebrities with the #All4Peace logo, and which has already spontaneously gone viral.

In the interest of making the campaign participatory and allowing all Ghanaian to share in this celebration of peace Anas has created a Facebook page “Anas4Peace”, where, using a template , everyone can become a part of the campaign.

“Are you a passionate Ghanaian who believes in our democracy ? Do you believe that Ghana is beacon of peace and hope. Be the peace you want to see

By posting your picture …..join us” Anas Aremeyaw Anas

For more information please contact: [email protected]