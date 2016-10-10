Bawumia Is Not The Only Personality Mampurugu Can Be Proud Of In Ghana - Northern Regional Minister

The northern regional minister and parliamentary candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress ,NDC, for the Wale Wale constituency in the East Mampurugu District, Honourable Abdulai Abubakari has appealed to the people of the Mampurugu Kingdom to shun the NPP Party's propaganda of asking electorates in the area to vote for Nana Addo and the NPP because of their son, Bawumiya.

Many people believe the New Patriotic Party has always used Bawumiya's lineage to the Mampurigu Kingdom as a factor for which the people should vote for the NPP and its candidates in the area,

But addressing thousands of NDC supporters at the party's campaign launch for the Nalerigu- Gambaga constituency at Gambaga in the Northern region, Honourable Abuba as he is popularly called said that shouldn't be, because Bawumiya is not the only personality among Mampurisi in the country.

"Is Bawumiya the only personality we have in the Mampurugu kingdom?We all are here, am here, Alhaji Baba is here, Dr. Tia is here aren't we equal as Bawumiya" He asked the crowd.

The regional minister also told the people not to make a mistake by voting the NPP party into power again because they have nothing good for the people of the country.

"All that Nana Addo and his party talks about is a dream which can never be realized" he said.

He reiterated John Mahama and the NDC party's plans to develop every part Ghana of which the people in the area will not be left out.

According to him, all the developmental works started by John Mahama and the ruling party will be brought to a halt if people of Ghana make mistake and put NPP into power.

He added that, the NPP has no messages for Ghanaians except the lies and deceit perpetrated by their running mate in his recent speeches.

He also called on the people to help retire the parliamentary candidate of the NPP party in the area, ,Hajia Alima if she refuses to retire respectfully.