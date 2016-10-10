Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 10 October 2016 13:48 CET

The Difference Between NDC And NPP IsLlike God And Satan – Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo

Source: GhanaPoliticsOnline.Com
Afotey Agbo
Afotey Agbo

Hon. Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo has stated that the difference between the NDC and the NPP is like God and Satan.

Buttressing his point during the campaign launch of Maame Efua Sekyi Aidoo,Aspiring parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Trobu constituency, he said he laughs whenever he hear New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia call the NDC thieves and corrupt.

He recollected how under Dr. Bawumia as deputy BOG governor in charge of the re-denomination of Ghana currency in 2007, he ensured that the old Cedis were not taken out of the system before introducing the new Cedis.

According to him, that created the room for members of the NPP to get access to the old currency deposited at the BOG and send them back to get the new currency as replacement to the detriment of Ghana at large.

He also stressed on the point that President John Mahama is putting the Ghanaian economy on solid rocks to ensure no storm brings it down hence the massive infrastructural development going on nationwide and urged Ghanaians to vote and retain the NDC in power for a continuation of the good works of government.

