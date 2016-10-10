Alhassan Suhuyini ‘charms’ Tamale north fresh voters

A multitude of first time voters in the Tamale north constituency of the Northern Region have hinted of massively voting for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate, Alhassan Suhuyini.

Clad in Alhassan Suhuyini's branded T-shirts and the NDC paraphernalia, the first-time voters inundated his campaign launch held at the Tamale Sakasaka Jackson Park.

They told Citi News Alhassan Suhuyini is their preferred choice in the Tamale north Parliamentary race.

They further described Alhassan Suhuyini as a unifier and a development oriented personality capable of fixing the developmental deficit recorded in the Tamale north constituency.

The governing NDC at the 2012 polls suffered from skirt and blouse voting which produced the incumbent independent Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhassan Dahamani.

The emergence of Alhassan Suhuyini as the NDC's 2016 Parliamentary candidate has overturned the situation and it is highly anticipated that he could win the seat on December 7.

Addressing the crowd, Alhassan Suhuyini thanked his other defeated contenders at the primary for their unflinching support.

He appealed to the massive crowd to let their enthusiasm reflect on the ballot paper on December 7.

He cautioned the electorate against repeating the skirt and blouse voting pattern on December 7.

Alhassan Suhuyini admonished Ghanaians to appreciate the peace and stability they have enjoyed under President John Dramani Mahama's watch.

He further posited that the Abudu and Andani feud in Dagbon had been a thing of the past.

Speakers including the Bawku central MP, Mahama Ayariga, the Sagnarigu MP, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, the Nantong MP, Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed and a Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye claimed the electorate will regret voting for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They accused the NPP Presidential nominee, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of superintending over a divided party.

According to them the nation's future is bleak with Nana Addo as the next President.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye and Mahama Ayariga also condemned the NPP for allegedly plagiarizing Hassan Ayariga's All Peoples Congress (APC) manifesto.

Mahama Ayariga revealed the APC Presidential nominee's intension to take legal action against the NPP over the alleged manifesto plagiarism.

Chiefs, diplomats, youth and religious leaders in the Tamale north constituency graced the much publicized occasion.

Abu Sadique, Prince Okla, Choggu Boys and Fancy Gadam among others entertained the gathering.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana