Eastern Regional Zongo chiefs endorse President Mahama

Zongo chiefs in the Eastern Region have affirmed their commitment to vote massively and endorse the re-election of President John Dramani Mahama.

The chiefs said this when a delegation of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Zongo Caucus, led by Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa, a member of the NDC National Campaign Committee, called on them at various locations including Koforidua, Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa said the institution of the Eidul-Fitr and Eidul-Adha Muslims’ holidays was made by the NDC under the former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He said the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo Addo, by then a Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa, was amongst the first to oppose the holiday meant for Muslims.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa said the President Mahama Government has shown much love to the people of the Eastern Region by providing them with potable water, roads, school buildings and health facilities amongst other infrastructures.

He said there is the need to reciprocate the love shown the region by voting massively for him to serve a second term.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa said the promises made by President Mahama during his first term campaign has been fulfilled and that the promises include the completion of the first phase of the Tamale International Airport and the lifting of pilgrims from the Northern Zone to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the construction of the Community Day Senior High Schools.

“The projects also include the expansion of the Tema and Takoradi harbours, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kasoa interchanges, the Eastern Corridor Roads, Regional and District hospitals and the construction of Ho, upgrading of Kumasi and expansion of Kotoka International airports.”

He said President Mahama has offered and will every year offer full scholarship to 80 female Muslims to study medicine in Cuba.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa said this has never happened in the history of any Government in the country and that the commitment towards the development of Muslims and Zongo communities is embedded in the heart of President Mahama.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Kusi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben, said President Mahama needs a second term to continue with the unfinished projects that is aimed at further transforming the nation.

He said Nana Addo as an MP failed to develop his constituency and that the progress of the country would be retarded should he be given the nod to rule.

Alhaji Yussif Captain, Chairman of the Zongo Caucus Council of Elders, said the unemployment rate among the Zongo youth have reduced through the NDC Government's Youth Employment Agency's social intervention engagement in agriculture, health, teaching and community policing.

He appealed to the electorates to vote for President Mahama to continue with his efforts at improving their standards of living.

Madam Margret Ansei, the MCE for Suhum, also appealled to the electorates to maintain the President for more development, social interventions and jobs.

Chief Ali Haruna Kurmi IV, Zongo chief of Koforidua, said the Zongo and Muslims chiefs recognize and appreciate the efforts of President Mahama towards the development of their communities in the country.

He said there has been constant consultations between zongo chiefs and the Government of the NDC in relations to the development of their areas.

Chief Kurmi IV pledged his support for President Mahama and urged him to ensure that the peace of the country is maintained.

