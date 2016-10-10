The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) will on Tuesday October 11, 2016 hold a special Media Dialogue with Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) on Ghana’s 2016 general elections in Tamale, capital of Northern Region.

The chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and other Commissioners of the EC will address editors and senior journalists and respond to questions from the journalists on the electoral processes.

The Dialogue forms part of efforts at promoting peaceful elections in Ghana. The event will take place at Modern City Hotel in Tamale at 2: 00pm prompt.

The Media Dialogue with EC Commissioners is being organised with funding support from Ford Foundation. It is one of a series to be organised ahead of the elections under the MFWA’s project ofPromoting Issues-based and Decent Language Campaigning for Peaceful Elections in Ghana in 2016.

A similar event will be held in Kumasi towards the end of October.

Earlier in the week, the MFWA organised a Town Hall Meeting in Tamale. The theme for the event dubbed Making Ghana’s 2016 Elections Peaceful – the Role of Stakeholders saw key stakeholders in the electoral processes including the police, traditional leaders, political parties, academicians, civil society organisations and the general public highlighting some interventions they have put in place to ensure that the outcome of the 2016 elections is peaceful, credible and acceptable to all.