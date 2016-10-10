Vote Mahama And NDC For Peace - Said Alhaji Baba

The parliamentary candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress party or the NDC in the Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency in the East Mampurigu District of the Northern region, Alhaji Baba Seidu Issifu has called on Ghanaians especially electorates in the area to vote massively for president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party in the coming December general elections for peace and development.

According to him, president John Mahama is a man of peace and the NDC party has peace at heart and thus why the party is more united than any political party in the country.

The parliamentary candidate said this when he addressed thousands of supporters at his campaign launch in the constituency on Saturday.

He pledged to work harder if elected into office as a parliamentarian to represent the people of the constituency in Parliament to bring the needed development in the area.

According to him, before becoming the parliamentary candidate for the NDC party in the constituency, he has already initiated interventions that provides jobs for the people.

He mentioned provision of water producing factory and fuel station that provides jobs to over 60 people in the constituency.

This he said brings income to the people there by transforming their lives as well as their children.

He also counted building bridges, damps, roads and supporting hospitals with equipments that helps in health delivery in the area.

The campaign launch which saw heavy support from both local and national executives became more interesting when over 500 supporters of the main opposition party or NPP defected to the NDC party and vowed to give their support to Alhaji Baba to win the seat.

Former Northern regional minister who currently holds the Agric ministry Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna launched the campaign and tasked people in the area to retire the NPP's candidate Hajia Alima who, according to the minister has refused to retire respectfully.

Present at the launch were the regional campaign coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Limuna, the regional secretary of the party, Lawyer Rauf, the regional youth organizer, Alhaji Abio, the constituency chairman, all constituency executives ministers and former ministers of state the media and party supporters.