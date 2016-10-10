Two Injured In Damongo Market Shooting

Two persons have reportedly been injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a car park in Damongo, West Gonja district capital in the Northern region.

The gunmen suspected to be armed robbers numbering over six were said to have arrived at the lorry station at about 7:50pm Sunday.

An eye witness who escaped the shootings said they came on motorbikes and fired sporadically before targeting shop owners.

The witness added, the gang after the indiscriminate firing plundered some shops after the owners flee the gun attack.

"They went straight to Razak store; it is a popular store and went straight to where the monies are...and another shop near by, which is Madam Zalia shop; it's a drink and provisions store and made away with huge sums of money."

The injured identified as Akoh and Razak are currently being treated at the Damongo Hospital.

There is little information on the state of the injured but a source at the hospital said one suffered a broken leg.

Damongo, the Northern regional town, was recently embroiled in a chieftaincy dispute that has created tension and disrupted security.

Reports indicate that people who heard the firing stayed at their homes suspecting a renewed chieftaincy dispute.

There is currently no information on quantity of items and monies stolen.

Police in the area were at the hospital and declined comments when Starr News demanded a response.