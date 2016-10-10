Deputy Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson has given the assurance that the erratic power supply that frustrated the country for close to three years will never happen again.

According to him, the Mahama administration has put in place the necessary logistical mechanisms to ensure that the crisis does not occur again.

Ghana experienced the erratic power supply which led to the collapse of some businesses.

Government in an attempt to fix the problem imported two power ships to augment the country’s supply.

It also imported some plants from Ameri Power as part of effort to resolve the crisis.

The situation has, however, improved remarkably over the months.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr. Ato Forson told host Nii Arday Clegg that enough investment has been made in the sector in order to avoid a recurrence of the crisis.

"We can confidently say that dumsor is not going to happen again. We have seen major investment this time in the power sector that has ever been done in the part, we are making it attractive for private investors,” he said.

On welfare of public sector workers, the minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament said the Mahama-led government has treated workers better than any other government in the Fourth Republic.

“If there's any government that has really increased the public sector allowance, then it’s the NDC government... We have to pay public sector workers but not to the extent that other areas of the economy suffers. You can't pay people where they have nothing to work with ... you can’t give everything to public sector workers,” he remarked.