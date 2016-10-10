2016 Election Already won

Ghanaians around the world are so hyped up on who is going to win this year's general elections, that the fundamental/key structures that makes democracy thrive is overlooked and thereby results in our failure to grow as country .

The simple principles of electing natives of a particular constituency/community or region to help bring developmental projects to the constituency, has been gravely flawed to the extent that supposed elected officials end up using funds(money) meant for their constituencies to build mansions/private projects in their regions of origin /birthplaces , without the critical eyes of the people /community they are supposed to serve in their elected constituencies.

The scale of such corruption amongst some public figures in the Ghanaian political spectrum is alarming, and election 2016 , has truly opened the window of awareness for Ghanaians to understand who truly has the local communities at heart , since that translates to our patriotic commitment to our beloved country Ghana. The NDC has demonstrated its commitment to the grassroots , through the developmental projects that this present government proudly has to its credit., amidst all the accusations from the opposition.

Research conducted, shows that the biggest opposition party in the country , the NPP, seem to have the tendency of imposing community leaders onto the very people that they want or need votes for, rather than allowing each constituency to decide for themselves who they want to lead them into dialogue with government, and that has and will work against them in the upcoming elections. Across the political demography of Ghana, the NPP has created the character of finger-pointing , without offering a balanced alternatives solutions to our challenges as Ghanaians.

So called religious leaders of congregation of lost souls, have started using the platform they hold to propagate of falsehood/fake prophecies which has made many Ghanaians disappointed in the Church establishment as well. Therefore the above observations of the average Ghanaian is what would decide the 2016 elections.

Ghanaians need stability, respect in institutions , effective infrastructures that would address all our challenges as a people , and credibility in our governance which has all been exhibited by the current NDC led government., though the opposition party would want to differ because their core brand is to oppose anything good and the organizing of demonstrations. , forgetting that the foundations laid down by the His Excellency John Dramani Mahama led administration would bare its Fruits for all Ghanaians and not just NDC members. Ghana is for all Ghanaians, and together we would win this election when we truly tackle the basic principles that makes democracy thrive .

Continuity brings stability, and helps change lives. Continuity in itself is change, and changing lives for a better Ghana is the agenda of the NDC government.

Long live Ghana.

A. DODOO

Member of NDC Holland